VIEW GALLERY

What can’t Beyoncé do? Seriously. This is a very simple question. There are very few things on God’s green earth that Beyoncé Gisele Knowles-Carter can’t do. She admittedly isn’t great at cooking or cleaning, but that’s not important when you’re named Forbes’ highest-paid woman in music… without even releasing an album in the past year.

Forbes reports that Beyoncé took the top spot thanks to Lemonade, its subsequent world tour and some endorsements/advertising deals, helping her rake in a jaw-dropping $105 million. Her world tour brought in over $250 million and her Ivy Park line at TopShop stores also helped Bey score an impressive check.

This is all well and good (seriously, this is some of the best news from the dumpster-fire of the year known as 2017), but what’s even more shocking is the distance between Bey’s earnings and those in second and third place on the list.

Adele came behind Beyoncé with $69 million (that’s over $40 million) and Taylor Swift took the third slot with $44 million. According to Elite Daily, “Forbes gathered this information by looking at the pre-tax incomes of the women in the music industry from June 2016 to June 2017.”

As always, there’s more to come from Beyoncé. Rumors have been swirling about new music on its way as she steps up her Instagram game and makes more public appearances.

Of course, the BeyHive was happy to celebrate the rightful earnings of their queen.

Beyoncé out here murdering your faves. All while she’s currently on maternity leave. pic.twitter.com/4Bm0G8wpAJ — NiΔmh🥀 (@msyonceslay) November 21, 2017

FINALLY SOME GOOD NEWS MY GOD https://t.co/wTMaFrCIuQ — kylie (@kyliemcconv) November 21, 2017

Beyoncé is the #1 paid female artist on Forbes list w/ over $100 Million in earnings. She’s 20 years into her career and she’s still pulling huge numbers. We love the most impactful artist alive in the industry pic.twitter.com/0xFGzXiQLj — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) November 20, 2017

If Beyoncé’s earnings are any indication, Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi are sure to one day also become the highest-paid celeb children without even lifting a damn finger. And we’ll celebrate then, too.

It’s Beyoncé’s world and we’re just living in it. Bow down, bitches.