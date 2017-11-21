This Twitter User Is Determined To Reconnect With A Childhood Playmate & It’s The Cutest Thing Ever

From time to time, we all probably wonder what happened to some of our old friends. It’s easy to lose track of people as you grow older, especially if they’re acquaintances from childhood. People move, they make new friends and things just tend to change, forcing people apart as time goes on. It can be very much out of our control.

For one Twitter user, it’s time to stop wondering and to start searching for one childhood playmate in particular. @M1ckeyJesus, whose Twitter profile uses he/him pronouns, is taking matters into his own hands and beginning the quest for a particularly stylish park buddy.

He posted a pic of himself as a child alongside a little girl decked out in yellow sunglasses and a bright orange top.

“This is my favourite childhood photo of myself,” he wrote. “Playing with a girl I met at the park that day and she looks cool.”

He said that he wanted to help her see the pic, in which she definitely looks like the coolest person of all time. He wrote that the snap was taken in 2002, later clarifying that it was in the Whitman or Scituate area of Massachusetts.

Immediately, Twitter users lost it. Let’s face it, we all love a good reunion and this one is particularly adorable.

Other Twitter users noted her playmate’s enviable fashion sense. This little girl was truly ahead of her time.

Some threw their own names into the ring.

At this time, his tweet has over 17,000 likes and over 12,000 retweets, so the odds of a reunion are increasing.

We’re happy to help these two reconnect. It’s easy to lose touch, but so sweet to find each other again.