VIEW GALLERY

The holidays are full of spending time with family, gift-giving and of course, rich, delicious foods that will be sure to leave you loosening your belt buckle or unbuttoning your pants after dinner. The food is half the fun of Thanksgiving and Christmas, so it’s no surprise that we all indulge and live it up when it comes to family dinners and Friendsgiving feasts.

We’re all a little spoiled during the holidays, and going back to eating healthy always proves itself to be a little bit difficult. Luckily, we’ve got some tips to help you get back on track.

1. Stock your fridge.

The easiest and most effective way to get back on track is to head to the grocery store and stock up your fridge with healthy items as opposed to fatty choices. Fill your supply with things that are both easy and tasty to make. Doing this will help you cut back on ordering food and it’ll make getting back on track a little less painful.

2. Meal prep.

Meal prepping helps on those days when you’ve had a hard, long time at work or school. You go home and open your fridge only to find a bunch of ingredients that need to be put together in order to make a meal. The problem is that you don’t feel like it, and ordering out takes no effort at all. This is always the same trap, so solve it by thinking ahead. Not only does meal prepping save you money and time, but it’s healthier because you made it with hand-chosen and carefully selected ingredients.

3. Subscribe to the Blogilates calendar.

Cassey Ho owns the YouTube fitness game. She has used her platform to help people change their lives one workout at a time, and you don’t even need a gym membership to get in shape. The best part: it’s free! She even designs monthly calendars that take the guesswork out of your workout routine. Just enter your email and you’ll be sent a password every month to access her monthly calendar. You can sign up here!

4. Make healthy snacks.

Who doesn’t love snacks? Sometimes it’s hard to go a single day without a little bit of well-deserved snacking. It sounds impossible, but you can have snacks that are both healthy and tasty. You don’t need sugar! Real Simple has a great list of easy, healthy snacks that will satisfy all your cravings.

Now you can approach the new year with confidence, and remember that you’re only human, so don’t forget to splurge every once in a while. Treat yo’ self!