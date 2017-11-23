Inspired by the pop culture queen herself, Wendy Williams, I made the big leap this past July, cleaning up my diet and life. Step by step, I’ve gone from cutting out red meat to going pescatarian to slowly working my way to vegetarian. The results have been amazing, as expected.

Recently, however, I’ve felt the need to reflect my new diet into my skincare routine. While I had a pretty solid nightly routine, my skincare products were not toxic-free, and I soon realized that I couldn’t only just change my diet: I had to change my entire life. I decided it was time to switch my skincare over to vegan, toxic-free products.

Thankfully, there are many brands nowadays that sell amazing vegan skincare products. It took some time and some research, but eventually, I found some great vegan skincare brands that will have your skin looking as flawless as you feel.

I’m all about this Brooklyn-based skincare brand. Not only are the products vegan and natural, but many are plant-based. From the Rosemary & Clary Sage Facial Serum to the organic herbs and flower Facial Steam, there are so many products to choose from, each perfect for your skin, whether it’s oily, dry, or normal. As a smaller company, Mullein and Sparrow’s founder Anit Hora and her team are aimed at increasing wellness and letting your natural glow shine through. The company also sells body care and hair care products, though the focus is on the skin.

Vegan, organic, 100% natural, cruelty-free—this brand is what I’m all about. Pronounced like “moon,” MŪN was founded by Munemi Imai with the goal to balance and brighten all skin, regardless of type or age. Their most popular, signature ingredient, prickly pear seed oil, is sourced right from Morrocco where the brand has partnered with a union of women’s co-operatives. From their cleanser to toner to serum to face set, you’ll be feeling refreshed and rejuvenated after each application.

While much larger of a company than the previous two brands, Arbonne is also devoted to providing consumers with the best cruelty-free, vegan skin products. Their products range from skin to hair to nutrition and all are sold with recyclable product packaging. Their Advanced Regenerating Toner is seriously no joke and is sold for only $39.

Of course, there’s a lot more skin on your body than just on the face, and all of it deserves the same care and attention. Thankfully, Nature’s Gate has you covered. This natural, vegan brand’s body care products range from body washes to soaps to lotions and deodorants. The Herbal Blend Lavender & Aloe Deodorant will leave you smelling like a fresh spring breeze and is well worth the $6.67 per stick. Click on over to their site and fall into a beauty hole you’ll never want to escape from.