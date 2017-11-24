I could go on for hours about why winter is the best season, but of course, like anything, it comes with its downfalls as well. Among them is the dry, itchy skin it brings along. From the cold air to harsh winds, the change in temperature and pressure can quickly take its course on the skin.

No need to worry, however! We’ve gone ahead and compiled the best skincare routine to help fight that dry, itchy skin, as well as some of our favorite products. So sit back, drink that pumpkin spice latte and let your skin become rejuvenated with these skin savers.

1. Create some humidity.

Before you even touch your skin, go out and purchase a humidifer. The root of most seasonal skin problems comes from the dry air, so your first step to assuring radiant skin is to add some moisture to your life. A humidifier will help hydrate your skin, decrease redness and make it moister (good enough reason to use the word “moist”?).

Don’t break the bank here. This Honeywell Mistmate Ultrasonic Humidifier from Walmart is only $26 and will do the trick.

2. Lather, rinse, repeat.

While applying oils is usually a no-go during the summer when oily skin is at an all time high, it’s an essential now. Natural oils will not only hydrate your dry skin, but will nourish it and help skin cells and breakouts. Of course, if you have oily skin year-round, be careful which products you use so as not to make the situation even worse.

This Essentials Kit from Peet Rivko is to die for. It’s a little higher in terms of price ($115 for the three products together), but so worth it.

3. Exfoliate.

Get out your scrubs and masks because exfoliation is a daily necessity now. The weather will cause many skin cells to dry up and die (R.I.P), so you want to make sure to scrub them all off. Doing so will replenish your skin and leave it glowing like a jack-o-lantern on Halloween. Of course, be careful with the scrubs and peels you use: nothing too harsh as the skin can be very sensitive during this time.

This Sugar Face Polish from Sephora is my go-to scrub of choice. It’s perfect for all kinds of skin, it fights dryness and it is only $25!

4. Get those Zs.

Sleep is overrated most of the time, but in this case, it’s seriously underrated. While you’re asleep, your body naturally hydrates the skin and increases moisture. This will help to combat the harsh weather your skin dealt with during the day.

Get 7-8 hours of sleep with some calming music in the background.