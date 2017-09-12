VIEW GALLERY

What is a Konjac sponge? It’s possible that you’ve never heard of it before. You may have seen the new tool trending on different websites and now you’re left wondering what exactly it is or how to use it. Konjac Sponges are popular in Asian beauty circles and well-known in countries like Korea and Japan. They’re made from a plant that grows at high altitudes, full of natural goodness and seen as a natural food source.

Konjac sponges are 100% natural. They’re free of chemicals and irritants, they’re cruelty-free, vegan and non-toxic, and full of mineral antioxidants, making them both skin and earth friendly. With all of those good things in mind, how can you not love it? The sponges come in packs of two, but you can buy them individually.

The sponge is completely solid and it feels very hard when you take it out the package. You have to soak it in water for a few minutes to completely soften it up. Once you soak it, you’ll be exposed to skincare heaven. The sponge is very soft and gentle when wet. It’s gentle that you can even use it in the eye area. If you’re like me and don’t use really anything to clean your face other than your hands, this will be life-changing for you.

Konjac Sponges also come in different colors, which means they can tend to your specific needs. There’s charcoal for problematic skin, which includes acne. Lavender helps control shine and lemon helps balance your skin’s natural pH. You have the option of using a cleanser or using its color, just make sure after every use you rinse the sponge and hang it to dry.

As with most natural products, the shelf life on these isn’t too long. The life of your sponge is about two to three months depending on the usage, so make sure you toss it out because you don’t want to invite problems to your skin. After every use, make sure you rinse the sponge and hang it to dry.

When it comes to buying items, especially if you order online via Amazon or other retailers, there’s bound to be knock-offs. When it comes to knock-offs this can be troubling because who knows what’s really in a fake? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered when it comes to where you can purchase your face’s new best friend. Check out the product’s official website, Whole Foods (if you don’t want to order online), Etsy and of course Amazon. As mentioned, just be wary of the seller where you purchase your sponge online.

We’re not the only ones obsessed with these new beauty must-haves.

Cleanse and purify your skin with our skincare trio 💚 CC Face wash, Konjac sponge and Vesuvio… https://t.co/PbKuWKdQ4u — Tanicha (@Tanicha_healths) September 11, 2017

@HeyFranHey talkin about Korean beauty products on today's @FriendZonePod. I love my konjac sponge. What does apricot oil do for your skin? pic.twitter.com/2kQdJsXJwN — stressed (@SquintzMcGee) September 7, 2017

Newly found gem! I absolutely love this #konjac sponge by @ecotools ! My first use was… https://t.co/oFYyiUZG8S — Crys Washington (@TheCrysWash) July 27, 2017

Looks like you’re going to have to see for yourself. You’ll thank us later.