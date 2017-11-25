Tabloid culture is always hyper-focused on potential pregnancies, but with the one-two (three?) punch of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner‘s rumored babies-to-be, it’s been more difficult to Keep Up with the celebrity news cycle than ever. (Is Khloe pregnant? Is Kylie? Is Kendall? Is Kourtney? Are you? Am I?)

Thus, it’s not shocking that Miley Cyrus became the most recent victim of our society’s celebrity baby-speculation, even though she was nursing nothing more consequential than a food baby.

The former Hannah Montana actress (I can introduce her as such since in “Younger Now” she decided to embrace all of her past selfs) posted a cute picture on Wednesday (November 22) posing in front of enormous, highly ‘grammable “MILEY” balloons.

It’s my B-Day in less than 24 hours!!!! pic.twitter.com/qlmyvhrQKh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

Despite the fact that the picture offers a lot to look at — many essays could be written about the purple lighting, the disco ball table, and the brazenly extra wall decor on the left — Miley’s followers chose to focus on her stomach.

“Are u pregnant.”

“Are u pregnant???”

“She’s pregnant ? ..”

“RUDE!!!” the starlet tweeted in response to a tabloid story alleging that she showed off her “bump.” “Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey.”

RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

*nods aggressively while shoveling leftover mashed potatoes into mouth *

‘Tis the season, after all.