2017 has been the opposite of subtle, so in a way, the unexpected absurdity of hanging Christmas trees upside-down serves as an emblem of the topsy-turvy year many are hoping to leave in the rearview mirror.

The surprising holiday trend began gaining attention on Twitter this week, becoming a full-blown Twitter Moment by Thanksgiving day.

Upside-down trees are popping up in high-profile places this season. The Claridge Hotel, an upscale five-star hotel renowned for its annual holiday tree installation, debuted an upside-down tree this week designed by none other than Karl Lagerfield, Bustle reports.

Of course, while the tree’s shape may seem to some distressed viewers like something out of the Upside Down, its elegant design and adornment cannot be so easily dismissed.

“They’re in hotels and they’re on sale in stores, whether you like it or not,” the Twitter Moment describing the trend rightly states.

Many Twitter users are leaning towards, well, not. Most reject the unexpected switch for aesthetic reasons, though others argue it negates the sanctity of the holiday.

I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help. pic.twitter.com/ZA33y1WKyC — Jeñña (@schaferwafer) November 21, 2017

what’s better than a Christmas tree? an upside down Christmas tree of course #whytho pic.twitter.com/a7MX0cDGuV — Lucy Stafford (@LucyStaffie) November 17, 2017

Upside down Christmas trees are ridiculous and I won’t stand for this nonsense pic.twitter.com/PWUCRgKKdM — Charlotte (@GizzaBevy) November 23, 2017

Following the crowd on this one doesn’t come cheap (Kohl’s prices their 7.5 foot upside down artificial tree at over $400 and Target offers one that is nearly a grand) but who can put a price on an adventurous — and potentially divisive depending on what news station Grandma watches– holiday twist?

Whether opting for an upside-down tree or sticking to traditional upright festivities, studies suggest decorating for the holiday season can actually make you happier — so proceed with abandon.