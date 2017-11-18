Despite the fact that she has a fully adorned Christmas tree in her living room on full display as early as October 2 and released the most iconic Christmas song this world has ever heard, Mariah Carey eschews the label of the “Queen of Christmas.”

In a viral new interview, Mariah Carey gave the most Mariah Carey answers ever printed when asked about her alleged holiday throne.

“So now they seem to call you ‘the Queen of Christmas,'” The Hollywood Reporter posed.

“‘They,'” she answered. “‘I don’t know who ‘they’ are. That is not my appellation.”

“‘It’s not that I’m not thrilled [with the title],'” she continued when pushed. “‘I just don’t think I deserve it. I’m just a person who likes Christmas, OK? Who happened to write some songs.'”

Still, the interviewer was at last able to draw Carey’s holiday love out of her.

“‘I’ve always loved Christmas. Even though we didn’t have a lot of material things, like money, my mom would always make it festive. She would wrap up, like, some fruit and sign the card from the dog or the cat. Just to have something to open up. Because I grew up in New York, sometimes we had snow at Christmas. Now I try to create this magical moment with Christmas where Santa Claus comes, and it’s in Aspen.'”

Carey may not THINK she is the Queen of Christmas, but many of her fans might disagree (though that move does not seem without peril). She has a Christmas concert series annually, sings the track “The Star” in an upcoming children’s holiday movie, and is responsible for both “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “All I Want For Christmas Is You (Extra Festive).”

I don’t know, you guys.

While I would never dare to refer to Carey by her incorrect appellation, and of course she is so much more than the Queen of Christmas, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “The Star,” and “Lil Snowman” singer will find herself struggling to shake the label this and every holiday season. After all, we are far from having a replacement lined up.