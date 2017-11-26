Last year’s quintessential Thanksgiving story about the grandma who texted the wrong person inviting him over for dinner has become, if possible, even more wholesome.

Wanda Dench went viral last year after texting the wrong teenager an invite for Thanksgiving (and committing to the invitation because “that’s what grandmas do”). Now, a year later, she invited him over for the holiday festivities again.

“He always has an open invite to our house for Thanksgiving,” she told local station KPNX. “I do believe there are no accidents in life.”

Teen Jamal Hinton accepted this year’s invitation happily.

“The world is becoming a better place than it used to be,” he told local newspaper The Arizona Republic. “I’m loving it. I love that you don’t have to know someone or know their background to be nice to them.”

If you missed the original viral tweet, in 2016 Hinton received a bizarre text message from an unknown number asking him to Thanksgiving dinner.

“Grandma? Can I have a picture,” he answered. Then, when Dench provided: “You not my grandma. Can I still get a plate tho?”

Of course, Dench said yes — and despite having to change her phone number after the tweet garnered 43,000 likes and half as many retweets, the relationship between the two former strangers has become lasting.

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl — Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) November 15, 2016

The cutest part of this story is that not only was it not a one-time thing, but Hinton says he talks to Dench “about once a week,” and that he sees her as an adopted grandma.