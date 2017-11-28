VIEW GALLERY

Adriana Lima is quite possibly one of the most well-known models in the world. She’s been named Victoria’s Secret’s most valuable Angel. I’m not surprised considering she’s been their longest running model since 1999. Lima has earned a regular ranking in Forbes highest paid models over the years of her success. She’s also signed on as the spokesmodel and face for a number of international designer brands.

Adriana Lima’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $75 Million

Let’s see how this Victoria’s Secret Angel earned her riches.

Early Life

Lima was born on June 12, 1981 in Salvador, Brazil. Despite her current reputation as one of Forbes highest paid models, modeling wasn’t her dream career growing up. In fact, she first came on the modeling scene when a friend did not want to enter a competition alone. After that, Lima entered and won first place in the “Supermodel of Brazil” model search at the age of 15. She later entered in the “Supermodel of the World” competition and won second place.

1998 – 2005

Lima eventually signed on with Elite Model Management and broadened her modeling experience. She went on to appear in a number of fashion magazines, including the 1998 cover of Marie Claire Brazil and the 2000 cover of Vogue Gioiello.

Similarly to her fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio, Lima modeled on the runway for a number of high-end designers such as Rosa Cha, Prada, Marc Jacobs and more. She also became a GUESS girl in 2000 and was featured in their Fall advertising campaign. In addition to that, Lima became a spokesmodel for Maybelline from 2003 to 2009.

2006 – 2013

Lima started to become one of the fashion industry’s most sought after models. After appearing on the 2006 cover of GQ, the magazine named her “The World’s Most Voluptuous Virgin”. That particular issue had the highest amount of units sold for that year.

Between 2006 to 2008, Lima was ranked highly for “The World’s Highest Paid Supermodels” according to Forbes.

Between 2001 and 2012, she signed on to become the spokeswoman and model for a number of companies, including Votsu and Mavi Jeans. Her growing popularity increased demand for a number of suppliers that she modeled for.

Apart from gracing a magazine spread, Lima was also featured in commercials. Her solo appearance on Victoria’s Secret’s 2008 Super Bowl XLII advertisement earned over 103 million views and was regarded as one of the highest viewed ads of the game.

In 2008, Lima became engaged to Marko Jaric, a Serbian NBA player, and married him the following year. She went on to have two daughters with him, Valentina and Sienna.

2014 – Present

The upcoming years moved quickly for Lima. Apart from reprising her role as Maybelline’s spokesmodel in 2014, she became the face of a number of high-profile designer brands including Jason Wu, Vogue Eyewear, Marc Jacobs and Calzedonia.

Unfortunately, Lima and her husband Jaric announced their separation in May 2014. Their divorce was eventually finalized in 2016.

In 2016, Lima and fellow VS Angel Alessandra Ambrosio were chosen as NBC’s food and culture correspondents for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janiero.

2018

Adriana Lima, the 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned an event held at Vollgutlager in Berlin, Germany.