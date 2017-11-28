VIEW GALLERY

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for. Tonight marks the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017. What better way to start off the day with taking a deeper look at our VS Angels?

First, let’s take a look at Alessandra Corine Maria Ambrosio. She is a Brazilian model and actress, known for her work as Victoria’s Secret’s first spokesmodel for their PINK line. Not only that, but she has been a VS Angel from 2000 to 2017. That’s rather impressive, especially when you consider that she’s ranked highly on the list of highest-paid models according to Forbes. She also has two children, Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix, with her fiance Jamie Mazur.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $50 Million.

Let’s see how this Victoria’s Secret Angel earned her riches.

Early life

Ambrosio, born on April 11, 1981, started her modeling career at a very young age. She enrolled in modeling classes when she was only 12 years old and went on to become a finalist in Brazil’s Elite Model Look competition in 1995. Following that competition, Ambrosio was featured on the cover of Elle Magazine, which launched her career to new heights.

2004 – 2008

After appearing on a number of runways for high-profile designers like Prada, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and more, Ambrosio decided to try her hand at designing as well. In 2004, Ambrosio launched her own line of swimwear called Alessandra Ambrosio by Sais. The line sold well in its first month.

Due to her growing success, Ambrosio began appearing on a number of international magazine covers, including Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, and Glamour. In 2006 she was chosen as VS’s first spokesmodel for their PINK line, which only added on to her early Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show popularity.

Ambrosio also cameoed in a number of TV and film productions. She had a brief appearance on Casino Royal in 2006 and guest-starred on an episode of How I Met Your Mother with her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels.

2009 – 2013

Ambrosio was ranked fifth on Forbes’ list of The World’s Top-Earning Models for 2010-2011 after earning an estimated $5 million salary. She was also named Vogue’s most popular blogger after making regular fashion posts on social media.

She also appeared in the London 2012 Olympic Closing Ceremony during Rio de Janeiro’s handover show.

In 2012, Ambrosio was one of the few models chosen to wear Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra. The theme of that particular year was the Floral Fantasy Bra, which was adorned with precious rubies, sapphires, amethysts and diamonds.

2014 – Present

Ambrosio added on to her designer line in 2014. She launched her own lifestyle brand, Ále by Alessandra, in collaboration with Cherokee. In contrast to her 2004 line of swimwear, Ále by Alessandra focused on casual wear and more dressy clothes.

Despite broadening her experience in the fashion, Ambrosio still focused on her modeling career. In 2016 she and fellow VS Angel Adriana Lima were chosen as NBC’s food and culture correspondents for the Summer Olympics.

However, Ambrosio revealed that she will be retiring after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017 after 17 runs.

2018

Alessandra Ambrosio attended the Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala with Dominick Pucciarello, her hair stylist.