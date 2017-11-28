VIEW GALLERY

We’ve seen this blonde, blue-eyed South African beauty strut down the Victoria’s Secret runway for many years now. The famous model was born on October 20, 1988. She slowly became one of the most successful, sexiest fashion models in the business. Many talent agencies in Denmark, Spain, the United States, Germany, France, Australia, and England have signed Candice Swanepoel as their client. You have probably seen her posing and flaunting her figure in various popular fashion magazines.

With all her success in the fashion industry, of course, the question comes up. How much is she worth?

As of 2018, Candice Swanepoel’s estimated Net Worth is $25 million.

Let’s journey back to where she started.

1988

Candice was born in the village Mooi River, KwaZulu Natal Province, South Africa. She was born into an Afrikaner family of Dutch settlers.

She attended an all-girls boarding school at St. Anne’s College when she was spotted by Kevin Ellise, a modeling scout, at a flea market in Durban. Obviously, her life was about to change forever. Candice was only 15 at the time.

Within a year, she was already booking major modeling contracts all over Europe, earning about 5,000 euros a day. What a life. She also made an appearance in Vogue Italia.

2006 – 2007

Her first runway gigs were with Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabbana in spring/summer shows.

Candice worked with various modeling agencies in Milan, London, Paris and South Africa. After two years, she decided to take her modeling career to New York, where she wanted to become a full-time model.

In 2007, she signed with the most popular lingerie brand ever, Victoria’s Secret. Since then she has appeared in many Victoria’s Secret commercial advertisements and modeled swimsuits for their campaigns.

2010 – 2014

Candice was officially announced as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, in 2010. She was the first South African model to join the ranks of the VS models.

She got ranked as #20 of the Most Desirable Women in 2011. This was updated a year later when she jumped to #10.

During the 2012 fashion show, she was the only Victoria’s Secret Angel to get her own feature, telling her story on the major TV event.

In 2014, she was on Maxim‘s list of the World’s Hottest 100 Women.

2015 – Present

Candice is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Hermann Nicoli, who she met when she was only 17 years old. And then, a year after their engagement, in 2016, she gave birth to their son, Anacã. Hopefully, we will see a wedding in the near future!

Candice is still slaying the VS Runway as an Angel, and then afterwards, she goes home to her beautiful family.

We can’t wait to see more of Candice in the future, but for now, she is happy being an Angel and we can’t complain.

2018

Candice Swanepoel is going to launch her own line of swimwear Tropic of C, which she hopes going to be seen in beaches all over the world.