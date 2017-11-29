The beginning of this week started with joyful news because America and England are getting back together thanks to Prince Harry. He proposed to his girlfriend Meghan Markle. The notorious party boy is ready to settle down with the first black princess, so yeah it’s exciting.

But the royal engagement doesn’t mean that other stories aren’t important to cover. This Morning, a popular British morning show, was supposed to have a segment about mental health. The morning show was supposed to have a segment with Brian Wilkie, 48 and his daughter Ellie, 19 about how Brian has overcome his depression and is now helping others.

Ellie originally tweeted about her father a week ago. She shared a small part of his story about how far he’s come overcoming his depression and suicide attempt. In a year he has turned his life around.

Quickly her tweet became viral with people reaching out saying that they are proud of her dad. Her tweet shows that mental illness is important, needs to be talked about and not stigmatized.

Because her tweet blew up This Morning flew Ellie and Brian out to London to share his story and help destigmatize mental health.

But once the royal engagement was announced their segment was cut from the air so the show could talk about the engagement. Ellie shared the sad news on her Twitter.

A lot of people were not happy with the shows decision to cut the segment. It was a chance for someone who has overcome mental illness to share their journey and help destigmatize the illness.

Considering the work the 2 princes have done for mental health awareness I would like to think that they would have wanted the story told. @thismorning you got this wrong — Michael Earles (@michaelearles1) November 27, 2017

Absolutely disgusting @thismorning get 2 people who cancelled 2 days plans to travel to London from Scotland as use wanted to hear there story. The whole show didn't need to be about the engagement surely mental health is more important #breakthestigma it's okay not be okay. — Leanne Neil (@leanneneil2602) November 27, 2017

This Morning faced serious backlash from cutting Ellie and Brian from the show. There was so much uproar that the show had to release an official statement asking Ellie and Brian to come back to share their story. Hopefully, they make the trip out to London again.