Imagine going from ordering sushi on Seamless to having a five-star chef at your disposal. It’s basically everyone’s dream, a Princess Diaries for food lovers. Well, Meghan Markle is officially living the dream. Though Prince Harry proposed to her while they were roasting chicken, the royal couple isn’t always in charge of their meal prep.

That said, Meghan Markle does stick to her own diet regimens when it comes to her filming schedule, public appearances and living on her own… without the whole chef situation.

On The Tig, Markle’s old blog, she’s a self-professed foodie with a penchant for going out to eat and trying new foods. Before becoming our fave “princess,” Markle was a frequent food-grammer, posting pics of her meals and her recipes. She’s also a fan of wine, so there’s no changing that on palace grounds. Same, Meghan. Same.

Markle’s filming days are now over, but according to INSIDER, she’s more conscious when she’s on-set, starting the day with a hot water with lemon, as well as oats and bananas for breakfast, and then drinking green juice and eating fish and veggies for lunch. Markle doesn’t believe in depriving herself of her faves, so she says indulges occasionally but avoids binging. Like most of us, she loves pasta and doesn’t avoid having some for dinner.

When she has more time on her hands, Markle can be a bit less reserved. She loves ice cream, sushi, french fries and soup.

No matter what, she avoids coffee, sticking to a green juice mix of apple, kale, spinach, lemon and ginger.

According to Marie Claire, the royal family’s diet is a bit fancier, which is to be expected. Royal Chef Darren McGrady told the magazine that the family’s dinners are very “dressy,” especially in comparison to their more relaxed meals at Balmoral Castle, their vacation house. McGrady also confessed that William and Harry have a deep-seeded love of fast food, especially McDonald’s so the royals may be a little more relatable than one might think.

Meghan Markle’s transition into royalty is fascinating and even something as simple as food may change for her when she takes her spot in the palace. Either way, we’d be happy to have a royal chef, though Seamless is always a pretty good option, too.