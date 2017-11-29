VIEW GALLERY

Disney just announced that Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, will star as Mulan in the live action remake of Mulan.

Liu may be a new face to American audiences but overseas in China, she is a bonafide celebrity.

She knew she wanted to be an actor at the mere age of 15 and applied to the Performance Institute of Beijing Film Academy. Shortly after she was accepted into the Academy in 2002 roles started coming in. Her first television appearance was a year later.

By 2005, she has become a well-known actor in China. Liu has been in a few Chinese-American films, The Forbidden Kingdom and Outcast, but Mulan will be the movie that pushes her into the American spotlight.

Lui is also the first ever Chinese ambassador for Dior Prestige. On top of being a professional actor, Lui is trained singer, dancer and pianist.

The live action Mulan is slated to be released in 2019. Disney teased that more details about the movie are coming soon.