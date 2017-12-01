VIEW GALLERY

With celebrities breaking up and rebounding now and then, it’s getting harder and harder to call them #relationshipgoals. There’s nothing more painful than watching your favorite couple ending the relationship on a sour note. We all had our share of mixed reactions with Jelena getting back together.

However, I have high hopes for one celebrity couple that I can’t see ever breaking up: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The two met while filming Legend’s 2007 music video for “Stereo”. Teigan was featured on set when she met her future husband. Contrary to what the media might think, both of them admit that it wasn’t love at first sight.

“Not right away,” Legend told L.A. Confidential. “I’m more cautious than that. I wasn’t like, ‘This is the woman I’m going to marry’ from day one. For me I’m the kind of person who needs to grow into that feeling. It was probably a couple of years in when I could already see us being together forever.”

Teigen shared the sentiment on taking it slow. She revealed that she kept an open mind to their relationship during an interview with Cosmopolitan.

“I’m not going to lie. We hooked up. [And then when he went on tour] I left him by himself for a while,” she admitted. “The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, ‘There’s so much more out there.’ I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, ‘What are we?’ Marriage was never my goal, because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him.”

And that, my friends, is how long-lasting relationships stay that way.

After dating for an extended period of time, Teigen and Legend tied the knot in September 2013. They later went on to have their first child, Luna Simone Stephens, in April 2016. The couple recently announced that they were expecting another bundle of joy to add to the family. Teigen and Legend are excited to expand their family, and Luna is equally as eager to become a big sister.