Kourtney Kardashian has officially moved on from Scott Disick with the hot 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima. The couple has been pretty lowkey about their relationship on their social media. Even though they have been together since March they just posted their first couple photo on Instagram. The couple costume forced them to make it IG official!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba9h8SrD3Wl/?taken-by=younesbendjima

Kourtney and Younes’ relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing. When Scott found out that the two were going on vacation together he threatened the couple. Scott is also reportedly dating Sofia Richie, Younes former best friend.

But we all know that Kourtney doesn’t let Scott ruin her good time. Her and Younes seem to be the real deal. Who knows if this couple will ever tie the knot, Kourtney notoriously turned down Scott’s proposals many times.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bdiwvw3DTYc/?taken-by=kourtneykardash

Fingers cross this couple makes it. Click through the gallery at the top to see all of Kourtney and Younes’ cute couple pictures.