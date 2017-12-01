VIEW GALLERY

Rihanna‘s beauty line Fenty Beauty has been breaking barriers since its drop. The makeup line has an inclusive and accessible shade range with 40 foundations to pick from.

The inclusivity of Fenty Beauty has paid off even though inclusivity should be the norm and not centered around money. A fan of Rihanna’s had a suggestion on how Fenty Beauty could be more inclusive, include a trans model.

On Twitter, user @lbertootero wrote, “Fenty Beauty campaign is awesome, next time you record something should invite a trans girl to the group.”

Rihanna’s response to the fan was better than expected. Instead of just saying ‘Yes! Great idea!’ Rihrih had a very thoughtful response.

Rihanna recognizes that someone’s gender shouldn’t be used for commercial gain. Model Hari Nef is very vocal how she wants publications to stop called her a “trans” model and just a model.

i actually haven’t said much of anything at all in regard to trans issues on the public record in 2017. i barely talk about gender at all https://t.co/FgNEn4o8p7 — hari nef (@harinef) October 11, 2017

The fan asked Rihanna if he could share her amazing response. She said yes and further explained her response.

Nothing but respect for my woke bae, Rihanna.