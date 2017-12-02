Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Look Strikingly Similar To This Iconic Christmas Couple

Little has the power to reduce me to all-out gulping tears in this world like watching Joanna kiss Sam on the cheek in Love Actually, set to a swelling of festive instrumental music after an improbable airport chase scene.

Comedian Travon Free is trying to make this experience even more emotionally wrought for fans everywhere by drawing a striking parallel between real-life couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the fictional on-screen children that somehow epitomize relationship #goals every December.

“This is the greatest thing,” Free tweeted on Thursday (November 30) with screenshots of Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) and Joanna (Olivia Olson) in the movie juxtaposed with shots of the prince and former Suits actress Markle.

This is the greatest thing. pic.twitter.com/kYOPQSY7Ov — Travon Free (@Travon) November 30, 2017

He’s not wrong. Judging by the 12,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets, other fans of the holiday film can also see the parallel between Prince Harry and earnest-in-love Sam and Markle and the dazzling, unattainable American Joanna.

OH MY GOD!! This just sent Christmas tingles up and down my body. <3 <3 <3 — Mona Mira (@mona_mira) November 30, 2017

Me to this tweet pic.twitter.com/lr2dp5dXgB — Derek Ensign (@derekensign) November 30, 2017

Even Olson herself, who plays Joanna, couldn’t help but laugh at the parallel couple.

*rewatches Love Actually to reimagine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s journey as one of a British boy learning the drums for an American girl then professing his love for her by saying “hello” in an airport so that they may one day fall in love in a real-life Cinderella story*