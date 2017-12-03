Selena Gomez may be the most-followed person on Instagram, but that doesn’t mean she feels the need to be present on the app all the time.

The actress, singer and producer has been vocal about taking the time to step away from social media in the past to focus on her mental and physical health, and in a new interview she expands on that practice.

“I love Kevin, the creator of Instagram, and he has gotten mad at me,” she told Billboard, explaining that she often tells him she needs to “take a break from it.”

“But removing myself was about spending time with things that matter,” Gomez continued. “I’ve been hanging out with an old friend, and basically every conversation, we want it to be intentional. Meaningful conversations remind you that it’s all within where we are. It’s not about what’s happening with everything else.”

Her focus on the present and on finding what is meaningful in life extends to other parts of her life as well, like grappling with fame and deciding to focus on herself instead of on how others see her.

“I think altering or editing myself for the sake of others has been something that I have done my whole life,” she explained. “I’ve had to accept where I am. It took me about five years and moments where I needed to step away and be alone and fight those fights on my own, or go away to a place where I could focus on that.”

According to a recent study, Instagram is the social media platform most detrimental to young people’s mental health due to “unrealistic, largely curated, filtered and Photoshopped versions of reality.” While most of us are not analyzed with the high level of scrutiny that Selena is, her advice to take time off from social media to focus on “things that matter” is no doubt advice we could all learn from.