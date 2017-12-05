VIEW GALLERY

Chance The Rapper is not one to shy away from political issues. The rapper is notoriously always helping out his hometown Chicago. Chance retweeted an article from CBS Los Angeles asking if it’s okay for men to still hug women.

The article is ridiculous. Who knew that consent and not sexually harassing women are such a hard concepts to understand. The article also perfectly enforces another Internet joke of the creepy guy asking, “Hey, where’s my hug.” Chance quote tweeted the article saying, “Gross. Don’t.”

Some Twitter local named Joey responded to Chance’s tweet asking profound thought-provoking questions. “So we’re cutting off all human contact between the sexes not? Isn’t that Sharia law?”

So we're cutting off all human contact between the sexes now? Isn't that Sharia law? — Joey (@joeynemati) December 5, 2017

How insightful. Chance clap backed at Joey and dragged him for his racist tweet.

Stop trying to make people hug you Joey. No one wants your hugs or hyperbolic racist comparisons or unbuttoned top button. Keep it all to yourself, Joey. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2017

Do not mess with Chance because he will come for you, obviously. Now the internet is coming for Joey and his problematic ways.

Joey also said this bullshit pic.twitter.com/WY5iMZqRJj — 𝖇𝖑𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖊𝖉 (@drwzvs) December 5, 2017

lol. hugging = all human contact now? That's a stretch. if you're incapable of deciphering when it is and is not socially acceptable to literally wrap your arms around another person's entire body, just stay inside. — Michael Naso (@JNaso14) December 5, 2017

I wish I could say it was nice knowing you Joey pic.twitter.com/ynaRNQlGnN — Pulitzer Yogi (@sanymang) December 5, 2017

Can’t trust people who don’t button the top button, it’s a fact — Blake Cooksey™ (@b_cookc) December 5, 2017

Joey was a good sport and responded back.

https://twitter.com/joeynemati/status/938120718197411840

But sorry you are canceled, Joey.

It was not nice knowing you, Joey.