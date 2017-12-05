VIEW GALLERY

Melanie Adele Martinez is a popular American singer and songwriter, although she also holds a small career in photography.

While we know her today as one of The Voice‘s successful singers, Martinez’s songs hold a bit of a dark side to them. The singer admits that most of her songs are based on her personal experiences growing up. Her second album, Cry Baby, was likely titled for her old elementary school nickname. Martinez was an extremely emotional child that had difficulty expressing herself properly. Thus, most of her songs hold a nostalgic darkness to them.

Despite her growing success since her appearance on television, recent news has put Martinez on center stage. A friend she once dated claimed Martinez sexually assaulted her prior to auditioning on The Voice.

Melanie Martinez’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $1.5 Million

Let’s see how she earned her riches, shall we?

Early Life

Martinez was born on April 28, 1995 in Astoria, Queens and later raised in Baldwin, New York. While growing up she was influenced by a number of singers and musicians like The Beatles, Britney Spears, Shakira and Christina Aguilera. Martinez admitted to being a very emotional child and often practiced photography, painting and writing to express her emotions properly.

Before making a name for herself in the music industry, she participated in talent shows during her sophomore year at Baldwin High School. She later participated in the MSG Varsity Talent Show the following year.

2012

After losing in the second round of the MSG Varsity Talent Show, Martinez tried her hand at The Voice. She auditioned for the third season of the popular singing competition and was excited to find that she managed to advance to the show itself. After singing Britney Spears’s song “Toxic,” she chose Adam Levine as her vocal coach.

Despite receiving praise for her performance during her time on The Voice, Martinez was eliminated in week five.

2013 – 2014

After her success on The Voice, Martinez went on to create her own music. After spending the majority of 2013 planning and writing songs, she finally released her debut single, “Dollhouse” on February 9, 2014. During this time she was not signed onto any record company, so all of her work was done independently with the help of friends.

Eventually she signed with Atlantic Records in April 2014. Martinez went on her first tour the following month. Her songs and albums were unique in that they were inspired by toys. Her song “Carousel” eventually caught the attention of FX’s American Horror Story: Freak Show, and was featured in a promo.

2015 – Present

2015 marked a very busy year for Martinez. She released a number of singles, including “Pity Party,” which was certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). More of her singles claimed high spots on a number of song charts. Martinez eventually released her next album, Cry Baby in August 2015. After a year of success, her second album was certified Platinum by the RIAA in February 2017.

In recent news, news surrounding sexual assault allegations have come to light. Timothy Heller, a woman that used to date Martinez, claimed that the singer had sexually assaulted her in the past. Heller claimed that Martinez took advantage of her during a sleepover against her will. This, when paired with the Harvey Weinstein Allegations, has caused a wave of unease and confusion in Martinez’s fanbase.

Martinez later tweeted a response by claiming that Heller “never said no” to whatever happened between them.

2018

A Twitter trend recently ensued with proof that Melanie Martinez was wrongly accused of rape by Timothy Heller.