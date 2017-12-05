VIEW GALLERY

Today the International Olympic Committee, IOC, banned Russia from competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. The ban is based on the countries wide-spread doping problems.

IOC commissioner on Russia Olympic ban: "We have never seen such manipulation and cheating" before. It caused "unprecedented damage to Olympism and sport"https://t.co/xPoauPmYpa pic.twitter.com/aiaZMQOsE1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 5, 2017

Russia is guilty of doping during the 2014 Winter Games held in Sochi, Russia. According to The New York Times, over 100 urine samples were tampered with to hid steroid use.

Russia has been accused of tampering with other things as well *cough* America’s 2016 Presidential Election *cough*. So you can bet that the tweets are rolling in and they’re hilarious. President Trump has yet to comment or tweet about the doping scandal.

Trump about to announce the treatment of Russia has been very unfair and they’re having their own 2018 winter olympics at Mar a lago — Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 5, 2017

And the Trump tweets about how the Olympics are rigged and Russia shouldn't be banned should hit in… pic.twitter.com/OsiLFv4uJY — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) December 5, 2017

So Russia got banned from the Olympics for blatant doping. I only wonder how the IOC could've found out? pic.twitter.com/wKfKFCdRH6 — John R. Caravella (@Dr_J_Fever) December 5, 2017

https://twitter.com/jules_su/status/938126114475724800

BREAKING: Russia banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics, although they will still be participating in the 2018 U.S. Elections pic.twitter.com/HmsTTailVI — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) December 5, 2017

Russia reacting to its Olympic ban. pic.twitter.com/K1lzmZ4hwA — Michael Yerxa (@mikeyerxa) December 5, 2017

But if Russia is banned from the Olympics, who will trump cheer for? pic.twitter.com/vCAK4JF0ek — Rob Huebel (@robhuebel) December 5, 2017

How long before Trump goes on a Twitter rant about Russia getting banned from the Olympics? — Merry Whitta (@garywhitta) December 5, 2017

Russian athletes can still compete in the Olympics as individual not representing a country aka Independent Olympic Athletes. Russia’s flag will not fly or its national anthem will be played during the opening ceremonies. The Russian Olympic Committee is also being fined $15 million.

It’s doubtful any Russian athletes will compete in the Olympics if they don’t represent Russia. Vladimir Putin has spoken out against it.