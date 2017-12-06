The holidays elicit mixed emotions. There are the certified Grinches and then there are people who act like they’re the reincarnation of Father Christmas. Kelsey Hall falls on the “loves the holiday season” end of the spectrum.

The University of Alabama student tweeted a photo of her in a Christmas tree costume saying, “1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester”

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017

The tweet has well over 24,000 retweets. She told People that her mom got her the costume because she loves Christmas. She posted the tweet as a joke, but now it’s a reality.

Guys I️ really don’t want to do this — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 4, 2017

After her tweet went viral she knew she couldn’t back out of her bet.

“What’s your biggest regret in life?” Me: This https://t.co/qU4O0opsZ6 — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 4, 2017

Kelsey quickly became a campus celeb at Alabama. People have been stopping her for photos and videos.

Thank you to everyone who helped my friend reach her goal!! You have no idea how much this means to me!!!!!!!!! (📹: @katbielinski) pic.twitter.com/MObXGeenGA — Lucy Sweetall (@lucetheguce) December 4, 2017

Even the school’s mascot Big Al tracked her down for a picture.

Kelsey is committed to the costume now. She even wore it when it was raining on day two.

Day 2: it’s raining and this costume is about to get all wet and gross 😫 pic.twitter.com/umqaOoPob2 — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 5, 2017

It’s day three and she is going strong.

https://twitter.com/katbielinski/status/938440902422523904

This is one way to spread Christmas cheer.