CBS Atlanta on-air news anchor Sharon Reed received a disturbing email from a viewer who called her the n-word.

The e-mail read,

You need to be fired for the race baiting comment you made tonight. it’s o.k. for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites, really??? you are what I call a N**** not a black person, you are a racist N****. you are what’s wrong with the world.

Reed shared a post about the email on social media.

“Just another day at the office.. Not the first time I’ve been called that word. Here’s an email I got from Kathyrae1962 tonight. And here’s my response. See ya at 11 on CBS46 with the latest results in the Atlanta mayor’s race.

https://www.facebook.com/sharon.reed/photos/a.311087059040420.1073741826.128472540635207/955119951303791/?type=3

Reed addressed the email during her nightly segment. She began by reading the message aloud. She claimed that the email “mischaracterized” her views on race and “quite the contrary, we think that race is an authentic discussion to have.”

News anchor Sharon Reed responds on air to a viewer who calls her the N-word. This Atlanta Mayoral race has people fiesty tonight.

Reed continued,

“I think when arguing with somebody, you have to be careful not to mischaracterize their viewpoint so I won’t mischaracterize your view either, Kathy Rae. I get it. On December 5, 2017, you think it’s okay to call this journalist a nigger. I don’t, but I could clap back and say a few things to you. But instead, I’ll let your words, Kathy Rae, speak for themselves.”

The response went viral on Twitter and many users commended Reed on her ability to respond maturely.

I didn't know @SharonReedCBS46 until approx. three minutes ago, and I'm now a fan.

Sharon Reed kept is classy, but twitter is looking for who Kathy Rae dumbass is this morning like:

So i respect @SharonReedCBS46 clapping back because too often the "high road" protects the racists from being seen. Nah. You said it. Eat that sammich you made.

@SharonReedCBS46 is not to be toyed with tonight. She made her point swiftly, clearly and concisely.

The sender of the email has not yet responded to Reed’s acknowledgement.