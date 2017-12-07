VIEW GALLERY

Pantone officially announced its color for 2018 and it’s very fitting. This upcoming years color is a vibrant shade of purple called Ultra Violet.

The color is a blue based purple that is centered around the cosmos. According to Pantone’s site, Ultra Violet “communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that points us toward the future.”

The color is associated with endless possibilities thanks to its resemblance to the limitless night sky. The color was used by rock legends Prince, David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix. So the color combines the current climate of discovering new frontiers and artistic expression.

“Nuanced and full of emotion, the depth of PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet symbolizes experimentation and non-conformity, spurring individuals to imagine their unique mark on the world, and push boundaries through creative outlets,” Pantone states.

Ultra Violet is also a calming color with a spiritual quality. “The color is often associated with mindfulness practices, which offer a higher ground to those seeking refuge from today’s over-stimulated world,” says Pantone.

The purple hue is also fitting for the upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. The color of royalty is purple and Ultra Violet is the perfect regal color.

2018 color of the year is by far better than 2017’s, which was Greenery.

Who knew a color could have so much meaning. Prepare to see a lot of products in the shade, Ultra Violet.