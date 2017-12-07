Five-year old Ryland Ward, who survived the Sutherland Springs shootings last month, is spending his Christmas in the hospital. Ryland lost his stepmother and his two sisters during the tragedy and he’s still in recovery. Sandy Ward, Ryland’s grandmother, is looking for help from their community to boost the spirits of her grandson this holiday season.

Sandy told KSAT that little Ryland’s shattered femur isn’t healing as quickly as they were expecting. He’s also having problems with his kidney and might be spending even more time in the hospital than they originally anticipated.

People have already been sending Christmas cards to this precious boy and he’s been loving it. Now, Sandy is asking if more people could send cards to help bring in an abundance of holiday cheer. She also says that he loves getting pictures of other kids with their pets, so consider our hearts totally melted.

Obviously, so many have rallied around Ryland after Sandy’s plea.

https://twitter.com/calminthechaos1/status/938255144902422534

5yo Ryland Ward lost his mother and sisters in the Sutherland Springs church shooting. All he wants for Christmas is cards and pics of kids with their pets. Please consider helping him out. https://t.co/q0CUj4PCOf — Rock🇺🇸 (@TheMichaelRock) December 7, 2017

Let’s all help Ryland by sending a card. You can send it to the following address: Ryland Ward, P.O. Box 174, Sutherland Springs, Texas, 78161. It’s a very simple way to help improve one young boy’s holiday.