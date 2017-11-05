A gunman opened fire inside a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas Sunday morning, killing 30 people and wounding at least ten.
Celebrities have taken to Twitter in response to the mass shooting in droves, speaking out with outpourings of horror, disbelief, and love.
President Donald Trump also responded to the shooting on social media, tweeting: “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”
While some celebrities shared simple notes of empathy and sorrow, others lamented that social and political change could have a profound impact on saving lives taken from gun violence.
Lady Gaga sent her prayers to the families suffering, but also pointed out that praying isn’t enough to enact meaningful change.
Ruby Rose sent her love, writing: “May you be loved and consoled by your community and the world.”
Chelsea Handler did not mince words in her reaction, blaming politics for the innocent lives that were lost at church today.
Kumail Nanjiani made the same point, in as concise a manner as possible.
