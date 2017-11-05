A gunman opened fire inside a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas Sunday morning, killing 30 people and wounding at least ten.

Celebrities have taken to Twitter in response to the mass shooting in droves, speaking out with outpourings of horror, disbelief, and love.

President Donald Trump also responded to the shooting on social media, tweeting: “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

While some celebrities shared simple notes of empathy and sorrow, others lamented that social and political change could have a profound impact on saving lives taken from gun violence.

Lady Gaga sent her prayers to the families suffering, but also pointed out that praying isn’t enough to enact meaningful change.

Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones. I’ll pray also for #GunControl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 5, 2017

Ruby Rose sent her love, writing: “May you be loved and consoled by your community and the world.”

https://twitter.com/RubyRose/status/927298209533149185?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fvariety.com%2F2017%2Fbiz%2Fnews%2Ftexas-church-shooting-celebrities-react-1202607564%2F

Chelsea Handler did not mince words in her reaction, blaming politics for the innocent lives that were lost at church today.

Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

Kumail Nanjiani made the same point, in as concise a manner as possible.

https://twitter.com/kumailn/status/927286271344386050?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fvariety.com%2F2017%2Fbiz%2Fnews%2Ftexas-church-shooting-celebrities-react-1202607564%2F

Read more celebrity reactions below.

My heart hurts for the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. This has to stop. — bob saget (@bobsaget) November 5, 2017

My heart breaks over the news coming out of Texas 💔 My prayers are with the Sutherland Springs community 🙏 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 5, 2017

No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America. Please let’s all come together — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 5, 2017

Love to the dear folks and families and friends to those lost in today’s Sutherland Springs shooting. We are all in this together. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 5, 2017

My thoughts are with those in Texas caught up in another avoidable and senseless tragedy. Haven't heard the word terrorist, he must be white — matty (@Truman_Black) November 5, 2017