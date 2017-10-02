VIEW GALLERY

America just experienced the worst mass shooting in history. Stephen Craig Paddock, a retired white 64-year-old man, open fired during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was in a room on the 32nd floor in the Mandalay Bay Hotel, where he rained bullets down on the festival. He killed at least 58 people and injured 515 others.

But now Las Vegas needs help more than ever. With the recent attack, loved ones are still trying to locate one another and injured festival goers are trying to receive medical attention.

These are all the resources you need to help victims from this mass shooting.

Donate blood.

If you would like to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Right now injured victims are in dire need of blood donations. With over 500 injured from the shooting, the city will need a lot of blood to be donated to help victims. The Las Vegas Police Department tweeted out Labor Health & Welfare Clinic address for blood donations, but there are a few other in the city that are taking donations as well. KVVU-TV reported the other locations are, United Blood Center at 6930 West Charleston Boulevard or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson. They also stated to not go to hospitals to donate because they’re over crowded with patients.

Check yourself in.

How to help and find loved ones. Please share #PrayforLasVegas pic.twitter.com/v0xaV3SAIm — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017

If you live in the Las Vegas area and have a Facebook, you can easily check yourself safe from the shooting. If a loved one hasn’t done that yet here is how you can locate them. The city has a hotline set up for locating loved ones. The number is 1-866-535-5654 and the family reunification center is at Metro Headquarters at 400 S. MLK Boulevard Building B.

Stick to the facts.

Not long after the Las Vegas shooting, trolls started flooding social media with fake information https://t.co/hzj5XaR0hf — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 2, 2017

Since the shooting there has been a mass amount of fake stories about the incident and shooter. Fake news stories do not help in times of need when family members and loved ones are seeking truthful information. Make sure to only share real facts about the incident and make sure your sources are verified and credible.

Be vocal.

Today we mourn for Las Vegas, tomorrow we fight for them.

Join the movement to end gun violence: Text ACT to 64433. pic.twitter.com/hszx0iqNY0 — Everytown (@Everytown) October 2, 2017

If you oppose gun violence, now is the time to be fighting for stricter gun laws. That’s why #GunControlNow is trending on Twitter. An easy way to get involved, that doesn’t involved tweeting or a hashtag, is to text ACT to 64433. The text message system is from Everytown, an organization that is about creating stricter gun safety in America.

Seek help.

Following the tragic events in Las Vegas last night, crisis counselors are available for any guest or employee who needs to speak w/ someone pic.twitter.com/AqMBA3ZTVJ — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

If you’re in Las Vegas and need someone to talk to Mandalay Bay set up crisis counselors for guests and employees to talk to. They are working on in person counseling as well. But if you aren’t in Las Vegas or have access to Mandalay Bay’s resources you can call the national mental-health hotlines.

Crisis Call Center’s hotline: 1-775-784-8090

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255