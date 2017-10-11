Paige Gasper, a 21-year-old college student, was shot and injured during the Las Vegas shooting where Stephen Craig Paddock, a retired white 64-year-old man, open fired during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. He was in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. He killed 58 people and injured over 500 at the festival.

But now Gasper is searching for repercussions for her injuries. According to the lawsuit that was filed, Gasper accuses MGM Resorts and Mandalay Corp. of failing to maintain areasonable level of safety of the hotel’s property.

The other defendants named in the lawsuit are Live Nation Entertainment, Stephen Paddock and Slide Fire. Live Nation was the company that was hosting the music festival, Paddock was the shooter and Slide Fire is the company that manufactures the device that Paddock used that allows semiautomatic weapons to fire at a similar rate of automatic weapons.

In the lawsuit, it mentions how the hotel failed to respond to Paddock when he shot a hotel security guard six minutes before shooting up the festival. The lawsuit also further divulges how Paddock was stockpiling guns in his hotel room for four days before the shooting. It alludes that if the hotel had better security than something would have been reported against Paddock before the mass shooting.

According to BuzzFeed, Gasper was hit with a bullet at her right underarm. Then the bullet traveled through her breast tissue shattered her ribs and lacerated her liver before exiting her body. She was fleeing with friends while she was injured, then was trampled by other fleeing concertgoers before she was rescued by a stranger, who then later brought her to the hospital.