A mother was separated from her 5-year-old son during the horrors of the Las Vegas shooting. Doris Hunter went to the bathroom right before the shooting began. She left her son, Aden with his aunt when she left. But eventually Aden ended up alone during the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

With the help of strangers and social media, Aden was reunited with his mom in two hours. A stranger, Lindsey Rogers ran into a merchandise tent at the festival and saw Aden there by himself and decided to take him with her and protect him.

Rogers wrote to ABC News and told them that her decision to take Aden was quick. “I was nervous to take him because I knew that his mom would be devastated to find that her child was gone, but in the moment we thought that the best decision was to get as many people as safe as possible. The shots were so sporadic and it wasn’t stopping so we took a chance.”

Once Rogers and Aden were safe, police officers told her to bring Aden to the hospital because it’s the best place to take a missing child. While arranging rides to the nearest hospital, Rogers friends and an officer tweeted out a photo of Aden looking for his mom.

His name is Aiden and we're at the Motel 6 on tropicana. If anyone knows anything about his moms location please call!! pic.twitter.com/ZxfjWJGd2d — Jake⚓️ (@jreid323) October 2, 2017

Quickly their tweet picked up and before they knew it they were sent a family member’s phone number. They called it and it was Aden’s grandpa. They arranged a meet-up at a local hospital.

Once his mom got word that Aden was alive and safe she was flooded with relief.