Stranger Things has a cult-like following of fans. So when it was confirmed that two onscreen star-crossed lovers, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer were dating in real life the fandom exploded.

There were rumors swirling that they were dating. Their on-screen chemistry was so palpable, how could it not transfer to real life? It also doesn’t help that they post cute photos of each other. Last year Natalia shared this photo of Charlie with a hilarious pun.

Last year they also dressed up as characters from Wizards Of Oz for Halloween.

Yeah, so the rumors were obviously bubbling. Relationship rumors aside things got interesting when Charlie was detained at airport security with possession of cocaine in October. He was sent back to England, his home country, and missed out on the Stranger Things 2 premiere party. His family has denied that he has ever used drugs.

A few days later word got out that he has a child with a former band member and girlfriend Akiko Matsuura.

Then fast forward a few weeks and he and Natalia made their relationship public. It was quite a media whirlwind.

There is no telling how long these two have been officially together because they haven’t specifically said and they’ve been photographed together for a while thanks to Stranger Things red carpets. Most of their photos include Joe Keery, who plays the third person in the on-screen love triangle. But fans saw right past Joe’s presence in this photo ops.

They may have been secretly dating for over a year! Who knows! Clearly, they are so in love and who doesn’t love love? Click through the gallery at the top to see more photos of the adorable Stranger Things couple.