Harvard. It’s one of the most prestigious schools in the nation with a reputation that spans across generations of academic excellence. Its alums include Barack Obama, Bill Gates, John F. Kennedy and of course, Elle Woods. Who else has a name so prestigious that it could be added Harvard’s already-impressive list of attendees?

Two words: Bhad Bhabie.

Who? You might know her as Danielle Bregoli or even more accurately as the “cash me ousside” girl known for her appearance on Dr. Phil that became a viral meme.

Bregoli, who raps under the name Bhad Bhabie, sparked some talk of a possible Harvard admission with an Instagram. In it, Bregoli is pictured holding a t-shirt that says “Harvard future freshman.” The caption mentioned a full-ride scholarship to the university, which got commenters speculating.

Imagine the peaceful green of the Cambridge, Massachusetts. As students clutch their books to their chests and shiver under their flannels at the sweeping of the fall winds, you hear it. In the distance, it begins as a dull roar but eventually, it becomes a full-fledged wail. “I’M ABOUT TO START SWINGING,” Danielle Bregoli is yelling to nobody as she flips her long auburn ponytail and throws up her fists in a strange cut-off hoodie from Fashion Nova. It’s the picture of scholarly.

Unfortunately, the halls of Harvard will not fall under her reign anytime soon. Bregoli told TMZ that the photo was basically a joke and that she was “too good” for the school. In the same conversation, she also expressed disinterest in working with Flo Rida.

The disrespect. How could she? This is indeed very, very bhad. There is no way that 14-year-old Danielle Bregoli is “too good” for one of our nation’s greatest treasures, Flo Rida.

As for Harvard, it looks like Elle Woods is about as wild as that campus will get. For now.