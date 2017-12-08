VIEW GALLERY

If for some wild reason you are unaware that there are rumors swirling that Khloé Kardashian and her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner are both pregnant then now you know. The details and fan theories of the rumored pregnancies are intense. It isn’t helping that no one in the family will confirm, deny or post a current full body shot on their Instagram.

Khloé and her boyfriend/rumored baby daddy, Tristan Thompson have kept a low profile. Khloé has been in Cleveland visiting her NBA boyfriend and when she is in The Land she always goes to his games. But recently she has been in Cleveland and not going to any of his games. Maybe it’s because she’s showing? I don’t know! This is just speculation based on irregular behavior.

Even the slightest action between the couple doesn’t go unnoticed.

She recently posted on her Instagram photos for Good American’s new fishnet sweatsuit. Khloé looks fire in the photos there is no denying it.

Tristan slid into her Instagram comments with a bunch of heart eye emojis and said “DAMN.” BuzzFeed got the screenshot.

Khloé naturally replied to her bae, but what she said is so strange. She replied, “hey daddy” followed by three hearts.

You think with all the pregnancy rumors she wouldn’t use the word, daddy. With Instagram’s new algorithm when people, you follow comment on a post it shows up in the preview, so it wouldn’t be hard for fans of Khloé’s or Tristan’s to easily see this exchange.

Now people are commenting on her picture with the word, daddy. Please just confirm or deny the pregnancy already! We are all rooting for you Khloé.