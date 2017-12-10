Longtime Victoria’s Secret angel Adriana Lima is reevaluating her career, and she says it’s all due to a friend of hers.

“I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media,” the model wrote in an Instagram posted yesterday (December 9). “Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body.”

Her friend’s insecurities prompted Lima to reconsider how much stock she puts in her appearance for her job every day.

“I realized that [the] majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/social media/fashion etc imposed,” she continued, “I decided to make that change. I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause.”

Lima also shared an image with more words on the subject, writing: “We ‘as woman’ can’t be continuing living in a world with such superficial values, it’s not fair for us, beyond fair, it’s physically and mentally not healthy what society is imposing in ‘us’ to be, to behave, to look.”

Fans are convinced that “empty cause” she alluded to must be Victoria’s Secret, and that the longtime angel is at last hanging up her wings. Elle also points out that Lima has unfollowed most of the Victoria’s Secret Angels and Ed Razek, senior creative director of the brand, on Instagram.

Her Instagram followers responded to her words in a chorus:

“Are you leaving?”

“No more VS?”

“Don’t leave Victoria’s Secret yet!”

Regardless of whether she decides to continue with the influential brand, Lima has millions of fans supporting her and ready to cheer her on.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.