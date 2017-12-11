VIEW GALLERY

Tiffany Haddish made a new friend!

The Girls Trip actress decided to open up on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen about what it was like hanging out with Taylor Swift and considering we’re talking about one of the funniest comedians out there right now, the story was no less than hysterical.

Haddish and Swift first met when they filmed Saturday Night Live together last month which led to Swift inviting the comedian over to her house for dinner.

Andy Cohen asked Haddish what fans might be surprised to hear about Swift. “She has those old school 1980 Polaroid cameras all over, and she takes lots of pictures and makes these really beautiful collages,” Haddish said.

Haddish continued,

“It’s so funny, when she came in [to SNL], she came immediately into my room, it was like, ‘I love your comedy. I’ve been watching you, I know all of your stuff.’ She started quoting jokes [from] like 10 years ago. I was like, ‘Oh, I like this b***h.'”

Haddish also discussed her dinner with Taylor Swift on The Ellen Show. She recalled telling Swift about what she wanted to eat.

“I said, ‘Look, if I come over you got to make me some BBQ chicken, some potato salad and a brisket.’ And she was like, ‘OK,’ and I was like, ‘I’m gonna bring over some collard greens ’cause I got my own garden.'”

The comedian brought the salad like she promised and was ecstatic about what Swift prepared.

“First off, Taylor can cook. The chicken was bomb! And she made cornbread, bomb! So good.”

This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Who knows, maybe Haddish will be the newest member of Swift’s exclusive #squad.