Honesty is the best policy, so let’s be real for a moment: we weren’t always in favor of Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo. Bryan wasn’t a fave on The Bachelorette, his legacy eclipsed by the god-like looks and picture-perfect charm of Peter Kraus. Bryan’s genuine nature and his upfront honesty all felt like a little bit too much of a setup and we weren’t eager to believe him, especially considering we’d been burned before.

In the end, after some time, we are officially on #TeamR&B. These two seem so authentically in love and watching their Instagram Story shows of affection is endearing. Now that Rachel and Bryan live together, they document their experiences on trips, doing appearances and taking on life as a couple. It’s too cute to watch.

They’re also not afraid to show off their selfie skills. They love posting pics together and we’re not complaining.

It seems as though Rachel let love lead the way, no matter what anyone thought, and she won in the end. For that, we’re happy.

Though it took some time, it’s so amazing to be on their team. If anything, we’re at no loss for adorable #relationshipgoals inspo.