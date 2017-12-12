Taylor Swift & Joe Alywn: Must-See Photos Of The Couple

VIEW GALLERY

Taylor Swift‘s rise to meteoric fame was always closely tied to the fact that she sang and name-dropped her ex-boyfriends. Every time an album drops fans and critics try to connect song lyrics to her actual relationships. Sometimes it’s obvious, “Dear John” is about John Mayer, but then others like “All Too Well,” which is about Jake Gyllenhaal, is harder to tell.

Now Taylor is in a new relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn and she has kept the details about their relationship on the down low. All the public knows about their relationship is from the lyrics on Taylor’s newest album Reputation.

We don’t know how they met, but we definitely know when they met based on the lyrics to “Delicate.” Joe and Taylor got together during Taylor’s media break after Kim Kardashian posted videos of Taylor and Kanye West‘s phone call about his song “Famous.”

The two haven’t had a formal red carpet outing together, so the rare snaps that we have of them together are sneaky pap shots. Taylor is currently performing during the Jingle Ball tour and that has been the most public the couple has been.

The two were caught slow dancing and jamming out to Ed Sheeran's set during Jingle Ball, so now we finally have cute pictures of the two.