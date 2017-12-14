Today the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is voting on whether they should keep or repeal net neutrality. If it’s repealed then internet providers and websites, like Facebook and Twitter can charge users to pay for their site. It’s like the end of the world, but online.

There are ways you can still let representatives know to keep net neutrality. Twitter is doing a huge part of getting resources out to protect net neutrality, but they are saying goodbye just in case.

If #NetNeutrality isn’t saved tomorrow I just want y’all to know I ain’t paying for shit. But I had fun pic.twitter.com/4urmcgboe5 — Babyboy 💎 (@Drebae_) December 14, 2017

Twitter is also hilariously predicting how we will all communicate and send memes to each other if net neutrality dies. Yes, net neutrality is serious, but let’s just enjoy these posts for right now.

Fuck if, if we lose #NetNeutrality we just gonna draw memes on rocks and send memes through pigeons, we’ll make it work fam. — ❄️Feliz Navidaddy 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) December 14, 2017

https://twitter.com/ricardojkay/status/941104190918676480

https://twitter.com/PrimeDruss/status/941231059244498944

Me writing down all my iconic tweets from the last two years before not being able to use twitter anymore#NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/PCDoZc5qsZ — Ceez 🦷 (@Ceaz_theDay) December 14, 2017

Me talking to myself bored without social media if Congress don't pass #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/JyVZhTg2uV — 🙂 (@adkj_) December 14, 2017

https://twitter.com/EUAMOGRETCHEN/status/941199525506555904

https://twitter.com/thugioso/status/941184699329892352

https://twitter.com/asialbx/status/941179935011454977

Me hand writing "AKSHSKDJSKJSJSKSKS" to send via pigeon in response to a funny meme my mutuals sent me once they end #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/PW8YGZR7LM — kay (@beyoncehatesme) December 14, 2017

me once net neutrality is gone and i’m forced to talk to myself all day because i have no way of speaking to twitter pic.twitter.com/3fXQgLsLv0 — dyke queen (@gossipgriII) December 14, 2017

can’t sleep thinkin about my girl net neutrality — adam (@brokeangeI) December 14, 2017

This is the true embodiment of laughing and crying. Most of these hilarious tweets are followed by a call to actions on how you can help save net neutrality.

Aside from the humor in the tweet, this is a serious matter. If you haven't already, take this last minute opportunity to stand against #NetNeutrality CALL: 202-418-1000 (FCC)

Or text RESIST to 504-09 You can also sign this petition: https://t.co/sES5VIuLSi — kay (@beyoncehatesme) December 14, 2017

Dial those numbers through your laughing tears, because imagining a world where the internet isn’t free is painful enough.