Today the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is voting on whether they should keep or repeal net neutrality. If it’s repealed then internet providers and websites, like Facebook and Twitter can charge users to pay for their site. It’s like the end of the world, but online.
There are ways you can still let representatives know to keep net neutrality. Twitter is doing a huge part of getting resources out to protect net neutrality, but they are saying goodbye just in case.
Twitter is also hilariously predicting how we will all communicate and send memes to each other if net neutrality dies. Yes, net neutrality is serious, but let’s just enjoy these posts for right now.
This is the true embodiment of laughing and crying. Most of these hilarious tweets are followed by a call to actions on how you can help save net neutrality.
Dial those numbers through your laughing tears, because imagining a world where the internet isn’t free is painful enough.