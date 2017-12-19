VIEW GALLERY

Victoria Beckham is not immune to the wrath of mommy shamers. She felt their fury over a recent Instagram post. Victoria shared a cute art project she and her daughter Harper were working on.

The poem in the middle reads, “Boys are made of slugs, snails and puppy dog tails. Girls are made of sugar, spice and all things nice.”

Even though the drawing and poem are cute, people were vicious in the comments. They think the poem encouraged stereotypical gender behavior. That boys can be wild while girls have to be sweet all the time.

A lot of people scolded Victoria for not only teaching her daughter gender stereotypes but also reinforcing them.

Naturally now there is a full-blown debate going on in the comments. People are debating if this poem is harmless or not to Harper.

But I think a lot of people are forgetting they are talking to Posh Spice, she knows a little bit about girl power.

I trust Posh to properly empower her daughter so she can grow up to be a strong, fierce female. It’s the Spice Girl way.