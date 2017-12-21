Amidst the stress that comes with the holiday season and finals week, there’s nothing a retail therapy session can’t fix. Whether you want to treat yourself for scoring a perfect GPA this term or you still have a few more family members to shop for, Christmastime can get you deals just as good as Black Friday. If you waited until the last minute to shop, don’t fret, because sales are as solid as ever. While some thrive off the havoc that competitive shoppers can bring to the mall, others prefer to shop online in their PJs with their hot chocolate in hand. We’ve got you covered with both online and in-store deals this holiday season.

Adidas

If you’re looking to shop Fenty’s collection, Selena Gomez‘s collaboration, or signature styles, you can get up to 50% off on select sale styles. For rushed shipping, overnight delivery is only $10.

Anthropologie

If you need some heavier duty winter gear before any last bit of warmth is sucked into winter’s vortex, you can cop full-price sweaters and coats for 25% off.

Boohoo

Boohoo is perfect if you’re looking for party outfits on the cheap. Get up to 50% off and free next day delivery with the code FREE.

Free People

For bohemian prints and festive holiday wear, Free People is having a discount on select items, with an additional 25% off at checkout.

J.Crew

J.Crew has you covered with two options. If you need a delivery before Christmas day, you can get 30% off full-price items along with guaranteed delivery with the code GIFTASAP. If you can wait to receive something until after Christmas, you can score 30% off along with an extra 15% off with code SELFGIFT.

Kiehl’s

For anyone whose skin is in need of some TLC, you can get $20 off your purchase of $65+, along with a Disney keychain.

Madewell

If you’re looking for comfy staples, Madewell is it. You can get 30% off your purchase, both in stores and online, with the code LATEBIRD.

Nasty Gal

Get up to 70% off everything, including new items.

Planet Blue

If you spend $300, which is easy on their site, you’ll get $50 to spend in January.

Sephora

Our holy mecca, Sephora has slashed prices 50% off. You can get Benefit Cosmetics, Too Faced, Smashbox, and more, for up to half off and even more for collections.

Steve Madden

With the code JOY, score 30% off plus free shipping and an extra 50% off clearance items. Sale ends December 26th.

Urban Outfitters

For a limited time, online only, if you buy a $50 gift card, you’ll receive $10 off your next purchase. It might be best to choose rush shipping if you’re buying a Christmas gift.