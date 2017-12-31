In the final days of 2016, a meme gained viral attention for capturing Twitter’s collective disillusionment with the state of the world. Now, the meme is back — and reminding us that while 2016 was hard, it paled (or rather, glowed) in comparison with 2017.

For many of us, 2017 felt like a Groundhog Day-esque string of unnerving news alerts, desperate attempts at self-care, and surviving an increasingly polarizing political climate. A recent study even suggested that 2017 was “substantially” worse than 2016, with a marked drop in overall well-being for adults in the U.S.

Now, the “me at the beginning vs. me at the end” format is back on the app, this time targeting a year that many can agree was The Worst™. Most of the entries mirror 2016’s theme by juxtaposing a hopeful or cheerful image with a devastating one, but others take a more realistic approach by highlighting the transition from 2016 to 2017 as a harrowing journey from bad to worse.

Some started with a more positive image to represent them “at the beginning of 2017”:

Me at the beginning of 2017 vs. Me at the end of 2017 pic.twitter.com/yS2OWm63Xn — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) December 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/mattwhitlockPM/status/935147250174627840

me at the beginning of 2017 vs. me at the end of 2017 @WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/yAXchnR0FD — adele (@poehlerfey) December 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/mattwhitlockPM/status/940750635800190977

Others captured how the year has hardened them.

Also me at the beginning of 2017 vs me at the end of 2017. That’s more like it. pic.twitter.com/pceuvInBEm — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 31, 2017

Me at the beginning of 2017 vs. me at the end of 2017. pic.twitter.com/VygGNpP30I — Louis All Is Calm All Is Bright-zman (@LouisPeitzman) December 8, 2017

me at the beginning of 2017 vs the end of 2017 pic.twitter.com/DxaNtDgOPN — Star Wars Memes (@jedimemes) December 30, 2017

And others still could not discern between the two years, as they all swirled together into one flaming, agonizing memory.

me at the beginning of 2017 vs the end of 2017 pic.twitter.com/EXoffNGrEa — keely falalalalaherty (@keelyflaherty) December 8, 2017

Me at the beginning of 2017 vs me at the end of 2017 pic.twitter.com/6HfFoJzEjD — Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) December 29, 2017

Cheers to 2017 finally coming to a close — and to 2018 being dull and entirely unworthy of memes.