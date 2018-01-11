VIEW GALLERY

Britney Spears hit the Hawaii beach on Wednesday, alongside her two sons. The pop star wore a bright yellow-bikini, a wide-brimmed hat, and some sunglasses, she also wore an accessory that caught a lot of peoples eyes, a ring on her left hand that looked like an engagement ring. Rumors began sparking immediately as fans noticed the ring in photos, with people questioning if her 23-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari has now proposed.

Spears and Asghari met on set of her Slumber Part music video in 2016 and began dating shortly after, they recently celebrated their one year anniversary this past November. This wouldn’t be her first engagement as she was married twice before to Jason Allen Alexander, to whom she famously was married to for 55 hours and later annulled. In 2004 she married again to her backup dancer Kevin Federline, but the marriage only lasted three years and the couple divorced in 2007.

Asghari previously was reportedly romanced with Bad Girls Club Alum Morgan Osman for a short time.

The 36-year-old mom just recently wrapped her Las Vegas residency show was not spotted alongside her possible future husband on the trip, and have not been seen on each others Instagram since January 1st. Even though he was not on the family vacation, the couple has said to be inseparable since their meeting in October of 2016. His absence did not seem to stop Spears from enjoying the island as she posted for her 18 million Instagram followers photos of herself in the pool with her two sons Sean and Jayden, captioning “so much fun at this beautiful place.”

Britney Spears is definitely enjoying her break from her Piece of Me Las Vegas residency, which concluded on New Year’s Eve grossing in $132 Million and isn’t scheduled to perform again till August 8th, where she will be headlining Denmarks Smukfest in Skanderborg.

Will the Famous singer be walking down the aisle for the third time? Guess we will have to wait and see.