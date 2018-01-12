The Wall Street Journal reports that President Donald Trump paid off an adult film star, Stormy Daniels, just one month before the 2016 election.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford claims that in 2006 she had sexual relations with Trump after a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. Trump married his current wife Melania Trump in 2005, so if these allegations are true Trump cheated on his wife.

Trump had his attorney Michael Cohen arrange a payment of $130,000 to Clifford along with a nondisclosure agreement before the presidential election. Clifford privately told sources about her past sexual relations with Trump. Those sources were then interviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

So who is Clifford/Daniels?

This is Stormy Daniels, the ex-porn star at centre of new Trump row.

Clifford, 38, was an adult film star who also appeared in the 2005 hit movie The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

According to Newsweek, Clifford tried to have a political career nine years ago. In 2009 she announced her wishes to campaign for Senate in her home state Louisiana. Two months after she verbalized her political dreams she was arrested for domestic violence in Tampa, Florida.

Her then-husband, Michael Mosny claimed that Clifford hit him and was throwing objects around the house.

Trump has yet to make a comment about the cheating and hush money allegations.

Update 2/14/18

Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen confirmed that he did, in fact, pay $130,000 to Clifford, according to BuzzFeed. Cohen made it clear that it was his personal money that was used and the Trump Organization or campaign was involved. Cohen also said that Trump didn’t reimburse him for the payment.

Cohen also didn’t say if Trump knew about the transaction or the purpose of the transaction. All we know for sure is that Trump’s longtime personal lawyer did, in fact, pay Clifford a six-figure sum before Trump’s presidency.

Since the WSJ article was published Trump hasn’t spoken or tweeted about the allegations. In Touch also published their full interview with Clifford back in 2011. Their interview was focused on Clifford’s relationship with Trump. She goes into great and explicit details about what happened behind closed doors.

Update 3/7/18

Stephanie Clifford, or known as her stage name Stormy Daniels, is suing President Trump to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed before the 2016 presidential election. According to NBC the NDA is invalid because Trump never signed the document.

Clifford’s attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted about the lawsuit with a Dropbox link to the filed lawsuit. You can read it in full below.

