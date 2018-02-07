When Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to just six months in prison for sexual assault, his lax judgment left thousands outraged. Turner’s light sentence at the hands of Persky made several believe that the judge’s sentence toward Turner not only showed a blatant display of white male privilege but that there is little consequence for men who sexually assault women.

At the time of the assault, Turner was a freshman at one of the country’s elite schools Stanford. While a student there he assaulted his victim, Emily Doe, behind a campus dumpster in 2015. Persky’s blatant display of favoritism toward Turner was displayed when he sentenced Turner to just six months in jail. Doe, along with thousands of other people were shocked and appalled by Persky’s ruling and left wondering how and why Turner got off so easily.

The recent wave of women finally speaking out against sexual harassment and assault in the sports, entertainment and various other industries have resulted in several men finally reaping what they sow by losing their jobs, careers and receiving extensive jail time. Persky’s ruling against Turner, however, has left such a sour taste in thousands of people’s mouth that now, the judge is finally facing his own judgment day that could cost him losing his job.

The Recall

Tues-recall efforts against Santa Clara co. Superior court judge Aaron Persky move one step closer. #brockturner pic.twitter.com/l2YeHC3Lyz — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 6, 2018

On Tuesday a board of supervisors ordered the Santa Clara Superior Court judge’s recall to be placed on the ballot after a petition calling for him to be removed received more than 95,000 signatures, which is the amount needed to make it eligible for a recall vote. Now, the judge’s fate is left at the hands of voters who will cast their vote on June 5 to decide whether or not Persky will lose his job.

A Stanford law professor by the name of Michele Dauber led the recall effort since 2016 when the ruling initially took place, and she is incredibly appreciative that the petition went through.

While Persky awaits his own day in court, here are five things to know about Judge Aaron Persky.

1.He Stands By His Decision. Nearly two years on, the #BrockTurner case has provoked deep divisions in liberal California about sentencing, victims’ rights, and systemic imbalances in the legal system. https://t.co/XI0WnGDJPQ via @nytimes pic.twitter.com/EFgSdSoutN — Rachael Myrow (@rachaelmyrow) February 3, 2018 When Turner faced up to nearly 14 years in prison for the assault and was only given 6 months, many felt that Persky dropped the ball on providing a more just sentence. Despite the outcry, Persky went on the defense for his ruling and said, “California law requires every judge to consider rehabilitation and probation for first-time offenders. It’s not always popular, but it’s the law, and I took an oath to follow it without regard to public opinion or any personal opinions I might have as a former prosecutor.” Court Documents Explain Aaron Persky's Light Sentencing 2. This wasn’t his first case involving college sexual assault. In 2011, Persky presided over a civil lawsuit against multiple members of the De Anza College baseball team, when they were accused by the plaintiff, who was underage at the time, of gang-raping her while she was unconscious until a passerby stepped in. The jury found the defendants not liable. 3.He’s a former athlete & alumnus of Stanford University. Persky graduated from Stanford in 1985 before he attended law school. While he attended, he served as captain of the Stanford men’s lacrosse team. 4. He’s prosecuted criminal offenses-including those guilty of violent sex crimes. In 1997, Persky worked for the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office. As a prosecutor, Persky was responsible for prosecuting criminal offenses that included hate crimes and violent sex crimes against women. 5. He unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Superior Court of California. In 2002, Persky lost a seat on the Superior Court of California to fellow deputy DA Ron Del Pozzo. The following year, he received an appointment to the court from California Governor Gray Davis.

It’s ironic to see that the judge who once worked hard to seek justice against those subject to violent sex crimes to give Turner such a light sentence considering his blatant disregard for his wrongdoings. Either way, come June this judge may or may not finally get a dose of good ol’ fashioned karma.