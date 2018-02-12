Gigi Hadid is one of the biggest models in the world right now, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t subjected to harsh criticism. Critics are body shaming Gigi for being too skinny nowadays. The model took to Twitter and clapped back at the body shamers in five tweets.
Gigi explained that she has Hashimoto’s disease. When she started modeling she wasn’t diagnosed yet so her body had inflammation and lots of water retention. This isn’t the first time Gigi has talked about her autoimmune disease. In 2016, Gigi talked to Elle about how she now has trouble gaining weight because of Hashimoto.
Hashimoto’s disease according to the Mayo Clinic, is when your immune system attacks your thyroid causing it to be underactive. An underactive thyroid causes fatigue, hair loss, muscle aches and weakness, depression, sensitivity to cold temperatures and unexplained weight gain.
Now that she has been diagnosed and properly medicated her body is just different. Even though she is skinnier she is healthier.
Gigi then tweeted that she isn’t going to explain her body to anyone anymore. She also called out the people who are saying that she started using drugs and thanks why she is skinnier.
Despite her clap back Gigi ended her twitter storm on a positive note. She asked that people, particularly those on social media, have more empathy and use their energy to lift others up and not tear people down.
Gigi’s tweets were met with lots of love and support, especially from her famous friends.
https://twitter.com/RubyRose/status/962855405415145472
At the beginning of her career, she was body shamed for not being skinny enough.
Back in 2015, Gigi wasn’t afraid to address her body shamers. “No, I don’t have the same body type as the other models in shows,” she wrote on Instagram. “Yes, I have boobs, I have abs, I have a butt, I have thighs, but I’m not asking for special treatment. I’m fitting into the sample sizes.”
Gigi’s haters either think she is too big or to too skinny. Body shaming is never okay, disease or not, so just stay in your lane or Gigi will call you out.