VIEW GALLERY

Gigi Hadid is one of the biggest models in the world right now, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t subjected to harsh criticism. Critics are body shaming Gigi for being too skinny nowadays. The model took to Twitter and clapped back at the body shamers in five tweets.

Gigi explained that she has Hashimoto’s disease. When she started modeling she wasn’t diagnosed yet so her body had inflammation and lots of water retention. This isn’t the first time Gigi has talked about her autoimmune disease. In 2016, Gigi talked to Elle about how she now has trouble gaining weight because of Hashimoto.

For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Hashimoto’s disease according to the Mayo Clinic, is when your immune system attacks your thyroid causing it to be underactive. An underactive thyroid causes fatigue, hair loss, muscle aches and weakness, depression, sensitivity to cold temperatures and unexplained weight gain.

Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc … I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Now that she has been diagnosed and properly medicated her body is just different. Even though she is skinnier she is healthier.

Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be “too skinny” for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and (cont) — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

(cont) am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Gigi then tweeted that she isn’t going to explain her body to anyone anymore. She also called out the people who are saying that she started using drugs and thanks why she is skinnier.

I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur “beauty” expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Despite her clap back Gigi ended her twitter storm on a positive note. She asked that people, particularly those on social media, have more empathy and use their energy to lift others up and not tear people down.

Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Gigi’s tweets were met with lots of love and support, especially from her famous friends.

alternate tweet: “fuck off” ❤️ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 12, 2018

https://twitter.com/RubyRose/status/962855405415145472

I stand with @GiGiHadid – The body shaming has to stop! The truth is no matter who you are, we all struggle with being criticized about our bodies. “Healthy” looks different on everyone! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) February 12, 2018

At the beginning of her career, she was body shamed for not being skinny enough.

Back in 2015, Gigi wasn’t afraid to address her body shamers. “No, I don’t have the same body type as the other models in shows,” she wrote on Instagram. “Yes, I have boobs, I have abs, I have a butt, I have thighs, but I’m not asking for special treatment. I’m fitting into the sample sizes.”

Gigi’s haters either think she is too big or to too skinny. Body shaming is never okay, disease or not, so just stay in your lane or Gigi will call you out.