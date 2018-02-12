VIEW GALLERY

You would never be able to tell that Kelly Rowland just turned 37-years-old on February 11. We all remember the days when Rowland served as one-third of the girl group Destiny’s Child back in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Since her DC days Kelly has explored a solo career, gotten married to her manager, Tim Weatherspoon and as of late joined the “Mommies League,” when she gave birth to her son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon in 2014.

For the past couple of years, we’ve really gotten to see Rowland play around and continuously switch up her look. These days if she’s not slaying on the red carpet, you can catch her on everyone’s “Best Dressed Lists” or serving us looks for days on her Instagram.

In honor of the style queen, here are 10 of Kelly’s most slay worthy fashion moments.

1. Boardwalk Chic

Only Kelly can make a white tank top, cut off shorts and a pair of white Adidas look effortlessly chic.

2. Black & White Boss

Even though this photo of Kelly is in black and white, Kelly still has managed to look fierce, and we love it. Only Kelly can rock a backward baseball cap, a jacket with no top on underneath, shorts and leather boots. Werk!

3. The Mommy Uniform

Kelly is truly giving us mommy goals. How she manages to look cute and put together with a toddler, we’re not entirely sure, but either way, we love it.

4. Red Carpet Glam

The sexy long slit, sleek straight hair and subtle glam makeup for the AMAs, make this one of our favorite style moments Kelly’s had on the red carpet within the last year.

5. Costume Couture

Kelly completely nailed it when she dressed up as Grace Jones’s character, Strangé, from the movie Boomerang.

6.Red Hot Mama

Even when Kelly’s on stage, she still manages to completely slay and snatches our edges in the process!

7. Mixxy Queen

We love the form-fitting men’s blazer Kelly chose to pair with this elegant slip-worthy sleek silver gown.

8. Retro Diva

Talk about a fashion-forward #TBT! Kelly may have kept it classy with this retro photoshoot, but she proved that even though she’s a fashion icon, sometimes you gotta give your heels a break and put on your slippers.

9. Suited Up

Even when she’s working, Kelly manages to throw in some flair. Known for wearing red whenever she’s on stage, Kelly spruced up this pantsuit by wearing it in her signature bold and bright stage color.

10. Gala Getup

No Kelly wasn’t off to a grand ball in this gorgeous pink ombre gown. She was actually attending close friend, Serena William’s wedding.