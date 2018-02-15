Amy Schumer Boyfriends 2020: Who Is Amy Dating Now?

VIEW GALLERY

Amy Schumer has been making us laugh for years as a stand-up comedienne, actress and writer. The 36-year-old New Yorker first got her start on Last Comic Standing in 2007 and has since been slowly climbing the Hollywood ladder and making a name for herself.

Schumer who was born and raised in New York City grew up wealthy and in a somewhat conservative family. Despite her upbringing, Schumer veered away from her family’s business and involvement in politics and instead branched off onto a more creative career path, comedy.

Since breaking onto the scene, Schumer has consistently found work in television doing countless comedy shows, making guest appearances on popular TV shows and has since branched off into films starring in the 2015 film Trainwreck and alongside Goldie Hawn in 2017’s Snatched. Schumer, whose star status continues to rise in the entertainment is set to come out with her latest project, a film called I Feel Pretty in April 2018.

On February 15, Schumer made headlines when it was announced that the funny woman recently tied the knot with her beau, chef Chris Fischer after just a few months of dating.

Let’s take a look at Schumer’s past dating history before she tied the knot.

Anthony Jeselnik 2009 – 2012

For three years Schumer dated fellow funnyman, comedian Anthony Jeselnik from 2009 until 2012. Schumer, who was in the process of establishing her own career as a comedian was fairly tight-lipped about the relationship which we imagine was full of laughter. Schumer later went on Howard Stern’s show and revealed that Jeselnik “wasn’t attentive enough” causing Schumer to call the relationship off.

Nicholas Nemeth 2012

In 2012 Schumer had a brief relationship with Nic Nemeth, known professionally as Dolph Ziggler. A wrestling star for the WWE, Schumer got very candid about her intimate moments with Nemeth while on The Howard Stern Show and admitted that the sex was just “too much for her” and she ultimately causing her to dump him via text. Sheesh!

Ben Hanisch 2015 – 2017

Schumer’s next relationship came three years later with carpenter Ben Hanisch, whom she met on a dating app in 2013. The relationship lasted for two years before the pair broke up in 2017.

Chris Fischer 2017 – Present

On February 11 Schumer made things Instagram official with beau Chris Fischer. Just five days later Schumer shocked fans when it was discovered that she had actually married Fischer on February 13.

Reports of the couple being an item first appeared in November 2017, but reps for Schumer kept the couple’s relationship status quiet.

With the couple’s somewhat sudden nuptials, rumors speculated that Schumer could possibly be pregnant causing quicky nuptials. Schumer quickly took to her Instagram to confirm that she was married but shut down claims that it was because she’s pregnant.

Supposedly Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Anniston and Judd Apatow were all in attendance.

2019

Amy Schumer is married to Chris Fischer, their marriage news had shaken the whole world including fans.