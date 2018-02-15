On Wednesday afternoon, what started out as a typical day for students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida quickly turned tragic when former student Nikolas Cruz stormed the school and opened fire on students and staff. The mass shooting made headlines as the 18th school shooting on record in America since 2018 began. The heartbreaking tragedy claimed the lives of 17 innocent victims and injured 24 others.
Since news of the shooting first broke, news and information on the gunman and victims have been trickling in slowly. With the death toll at 17, many news outlets expect it to rise with more than 15 people being admitted to the hospital for a variety of injuries from minor to severe.
The 19-year-old suspect who was at large but eventually taken into custody is expected to make an appearance in court sometime today.
Following news of the shooting President Trump immediately took to his favorite social media platform to express his condolences to the families of the victims of the horrific school shooting.
His daughter Ivanka also followed suit a few hours later also expressing her condolences to the lives lost and their families.
News of the shooting quickly spread to many celebrities who expressed their condolences and also give their thoughts and suggestions on gun reform. Celeb moms like Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian reacted to the tragedy like any parent with children would.
With mass shootings of this magnitude becoming more frequent and disturbingly common, many celebrities took the time to express the need for a change in gun reform and policy changes. Ellen DeGeneres, Alyssa Milano and Elizabeth Banks were just a few of the celebrities who voiced the need for new gun laws and restrictions.
Actresses Reese Witherspoon and Amber Tamblyn also gave their thoughts on the increase in gun violence, more specifically gun violence in schools and it’s frequency.
It’s incredibly sad that these mass school shootings have become a trend and hope that things change for the better.