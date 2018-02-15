On Wednesday afternoon, what started out as a typical day for students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida quickly turned tragic when former student Nikolas Cruz stormed the school and opened fire on students and staff. The mass shooting made headlines as the 18th school shooting on record in America since 2018 began. The heartbreaking tragedy claimed the lives of 17 innocent victims and injured 24 others.

Since news of the shooting first broke, news and information on the gunman and victims have been trickling in slowly. With the death toll at 17, many news outlets expect it to rise with more than 15 people being admitted to the hospital for a variety of injuries from minor to severe.

The 19-year-old suspect who was at large but eventually taken into custody is expected to make an appearance in court sometime today.

Following news of the shooting President Trump immediately took to his favorite social media platform to express his condolences to the families of the victims of the horrific school shooting.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

His daughter Ivanka also followed suit a few hours later also expressing her condolences to the lives lost and their families.

Praying for the innocent lives lost, their families and the Parkland, Florida community in the wake of today’s unspeakable tragedy. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 15, 2018

News of the shooting quickly spread to many celebrities who expressed their condolences and also give their thoughts and suggestions on gun reform. Celeb moms like Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian reacted to the tragedy like any parent with children would.

Just heard the tragic news about Florida. My heart breaks for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Keeping the victims and their families in my thoughts 💛 #PrayForParkland pic.twitter.com/pNZRuBVo2T — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 15, 2018

We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won't do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 15, 2018

Like thousands in South Florida, we sent the boys to school in Broward County this morning… there are no words to describe the despair, horror & anger. This does not have to be our collective reality. How many more? How many children must not make it home? — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 14, 2018

With mass shootings of this magnitude becoming more frequent and disturbingly common, many celebrities took the time to express the need for a change in gun reform and policy changes. Ellen DeGeneres, Alyssa Milano and Elizabeth Banks were just a few of the celebrities who voiced the need for new gun laws and restrictions.

No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 14, 2018

Actresses Reese Witherspoon and Amber Tamblyn also gave their thoughts on the increase in gun violence, more specifically gun violence in schools and it’s frequency.

Heartbroken over the news of another school shooting. This is the 18th in 45 days of 2018. Students & teachers shouldn't have to fear for their safety. We must do more to prevent these senseless acts of gun violence. My heart is w/ the people in Parkland, FL. Enough is enough. — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 15, 2018

If you are not willing to re-examine and renegotiate our relationship to guns and violence, you are a culprit and a coward of the highest order. This is the 5th school shooting this year and it’s only February. Grow a spine, America. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) February 15, 2018

It’s incredibly sad that these mass school shootings have become a trend and hope that things change for the better.